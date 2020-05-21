New guidelines for beaches as Memorial Day approaches, county requests property tax extension
The daily update is a podcast briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork.
Get the daily update delivered straight to your inbox each weekday morning by subscribing to our newsletter. Or listen through Apple Podcasts by subscribing to Closer Look.
Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Thursday, May 21.
NEWS
Coronavirus on North Fork: Live Updates
As Memorial Day weekend arrives, expect a different type of summer on the North Fork this year
Suffolk County to request 45-day extension on property taxes for residents, businesses financially affected by COVID-19
Arrests made in connection to fatal fentanyl overdose in Riverhead last month, DA announces
Updated financials released by CAT; information provided to town voluntarily
Dellaquila Beauty, which received ticket Tuesday, declines to open Wednesday
NORTHFORKER
North Fork Spring Watch 2020: These businesses will be open by Memorial Day Weekend
WEATHER
Expect sunny skies today with a high near 63 degrees, according to the National Weather Service The low tonight will be around 42.