Helen ‘Daisy’ Finne

Helen “Daisy” Finne, lifelong Southold resident, died in the comfort of her home, surrounded by loved ones, on May 15, 2020. She was 87 years old.

Daisy was born on May 6, 1933, in Greenport to Gladys (née Zimmerman) and Robert Taplin. She was raised in Southold and attended school there, eventually marrying the love of her life, Chester P. Finne, and making their home in their beloved town and having three children.

Daisy worked as a retail associate for Thompson’s Emporium in Southold and as a bus aide for Sunrise Bus Company. She was a member of First Presbyterian Church of Southold and was very active in the church. She enjoyed baking for the repast after church service on Sundays. She loved feeding the needy and all that was involved in helping the community. If there was anything that was needed, she did it. More than anything, Daisy was a loving, caring and doting grandmother, helping raise her beloved grandkids as if they were her own children.

Predeceased by her husband, Chester, and son Chet, Daisy is survived by her children Mark Finne of Delhi, N.Y., and Shelley Finne of Southold; her grandchildren, Robert Kehl, Joseph Kehl, Glenn Kehl, David Garcia, Chad Finne, Krista Stiebel, Jenna St-Jacques and Lisa Compositor; her great-grandchildren, Ryder, Josie and Ellie Kehl, Colby and Kaisley Kehl, Easton Finne, Anna and Levi Stiebel, Barratt St-Jacques, and Kelsey and Nicholas Compositor; and siblings, Jean Jacobs and Dot Wiggins.

Private family services were held at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Southold. Graveside services were held Wednesday, May 20, at First Presbyterian Church Cemetery in Southold, with the Rev. Dr. Peter J. Kelley officiating.

