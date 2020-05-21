Patricia Underwood of Riverhead, born to Martin and Helen Zaneski on March 31, 1935, passed away suddenly on May 20, 2020.

Pat enjoyed journaling, crosswords and jigsaw puzzles. She also prided herself in raising six kids and adored her seven grandchildren and three great-grandsons.

She was predeceased by her daughters Sharon Nowack, in 2005, and Susan Ruthinowski, in 2018.

She is survived by her beloved husband of 63 years, Reg; her brother, Bob Zaneski of California; her children Nancy Underwood, Lori Pipczynski (Joey), Debbie Underwood and Reg Underwood (Connie); son-in-law Mike Nowack; her grandchildren, Joey Pipczynski III (Suz), Justin Underwood, Heather Weismann (Scott), Alyssa Manzella (Dan), Kalei Park (Travis), Kristina Rowe and Jessica Rowe; and her great-grandsons, Cooper Pipczynski, Ethan Manzella and Grayson Reg Park.

Arrangements were entrusted to McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhead.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, services will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Angelbear Child Care, which was very near and dear to her heart. Kindly send donations to P.O. Box 2683, Aquebogue NY 11931.

This is a paid notice.