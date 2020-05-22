Reservations to be accepted for county campgrounds beginning 7 p.m. Friday

Suffolk County campgrounds will open on a limited basis starting June 1 for those with existing reservations, Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone said.

New reservations will also be accepted starting at 7 p.m. Friday for dates beginning June 15 and going forward, he added.

“This just is another positive sign of the progress that we are making,” he said during his daily media briefing.

Indian Island Park off Route 105 in Riverhead is a county campground.

Camping units must be self-contained and no tent camping is available. No walk-up reservations can be made. Reservations can be made 24 hours in advance for the first day of camping.

Mr. Bellone said the Suffolk County Committee for Camping worked toward establishing safety protocols and make recommendations.

He said since only self-contained vehicles will be allowed, the shower and restroom facilities will not be opened. Visitors will not be allowed to join people at their campsites. The Suffolk County Department of Health lists self-contained units as having a “built-in flushable toiled with a built-in holding tank with a minimum capacity of five gallons.”

“This will be so families can come enjoy and not to congregate and have groups or parties,” Mr. Bellone said. “These are rules and guidelines that were put together through the camping committee, through the representatives of campers in Suffolk County.”

The campsite occupancy will be limited to a single household residing at the same address.

Mr. Bellone said he’s confident the guidelines will allow for safety at the campgrounds.

The Suffolk County website lists several other guidelines, such as single-car parking at a campsite. Two vehicle parking permits will be provided with the second vehicle permitted to park in a main parking lot.

Campers must still practice social distancing when not at a campsite and wear a mask when unable to social distance. A mask and gloves are required when using the dump station.

Playgrounds will also be closed as well as some outdoor public gathering areas such as picnic areas and pavilions.

Any camper who made a reservation prior to June 15 and wishes to cancel can receive a full refund. Reservations made after June 15 will follow the regular cancellation policy.