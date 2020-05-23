Wading River home damaged by afternoon fire; no injuries reported

Firefighters on scene of a house fire in Wading River Friday afternoon. (Credit: Thomas J. Lambui/LIHotShots)

A Wading River home sustained serious damage in a fire Friday afternoon, according to Riverhead Town police.

No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is under investigation by the Riverhead Town Fire Marshal’s Office.

Police responded shortly after 3:30 p.m. to the structure fire at 94 Farm Road West. The Wading River Fire Department responded along with the Rocky Point, Ridge and Sound Beach departments to extinguish the fire.

A vehicle parked in the driveway also sustained damage, police said.