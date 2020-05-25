John Hernandez of Wading Riverhead died May 21, 2020, at Jacobi Medical Center in the Bronx. He was 63.

Mr. Hernandez was born June 26, 1956, in Plainview to Frank and Judith Hernandez. He attended Comsewogue High School.

He was co-owner of Jaco Mechanical in the Bronx. He served as treasure of Riverhead Yacht Club. His interests included boating, the Mets, the Jets and football in general, and casinos.

Predeceased by his parents, he is survived by his wife, Maryellen (Alvino) Luchetti-Hernandez; his children, John Jr. (Kaylee), of Massachusetts, Rachel Hernandez of Riverhead, Michele (George) Tzouganos of Arizona and Kaitlyn Hernandez of Arizona; his stepchildren, Michelle Luchetti and Bianca Luchetti, both of the Bronx; grandchildren Shane, Helen and Judy Hernandez, Ari Tzouganos, Jameson Senatore, Kole Senatore and Zeus Hernandez; and his siblings, Frank Hernandez, Laurie Spruck, Gabby Costantino and Joanna Hernandez.

Cremation was private. A drive-by visitation will take place from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 26, at McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhead.

