Calverton farmer Howard E. “Howie” Lewin died May 20, 2020, at Peconic Bay Medical Center. He was 67.

Born July 23, 1952, in Riverhead, he was the son of Ernest and Priscilla (Reeve) Lewin. He was a 1971 graduate of Riverhead High School and a 1973 graduate of SUNY/Cobleskill.

Howie was owner/operator of Lewin Farms. His family said he “not only loved his family but also devoted himself to his farm.”

He is survived by his wife, the former Shirley Darrow; his children, Erick (Amy) and Brian (Katherine) Lewin; his grandchildren, Hailey, Jackson, Elizabeth and Jonathan; and his sister, Pamela Sivano.

Interment took place at Baiting Hollow Cemetery. Funeral arrangements are in the care of Tuthill-Mangano Funeral Home in Riverhead.

