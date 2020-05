Lois Lengenfelder of Riverhead died May 25, 2020, at her home. She was 89.

Born Sept. 4, 1930, in Queens, she was the daughter of George and Lillian Martyn. She worked as a real estate agent in Greenport.

She is survived by her husband, Gustav; her children, Craig and Geoffrey (Janet) Lengenfelder; and one grandchild, Kurt.

Interment will take place at East Marion Cemetery. Arrangements are in the care of Tuthill-Mangano Funeral Home in Riverhead.

