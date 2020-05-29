Jamesport man arrested after opening fire on police, no parking trial to begin in Greenport

The Klatt home in Jamesport, where a police-involved shooting occurred Wednesday night. (Credit: Grant Parpan)

The daily update is a podcast briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork.

​Get the daily update delivered straight to your inbox each weekday morning by subscribing to our newsletter. Or listen through Apple Podcasts by subscribing to Closer Look.

Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Friday, May 29.

NEWS

Coronavirus on North Fork: Live Updates

Jamesport man hospitalized after police-involved shooting

No parking trial run to begin in Greenport this weekend

In a first for NY, law enforcement uses genetic genealogy to identify woman whose remains were found in Manorville, Gilgo Beach

Riverhead Planning Board requires hearing for firearm testing site

Town will survey residents for a second time about downtown projects

Greenport’s incoming superintendent says he’s looking forward ‘to start something new’

OPINION

Column: Drive-in movie night was a throwback at a time we needed it most

Guest Column: A survival plan for downtown Greenport

Guest Spot: Post-pandemic, let’s change the way we assess students for good

NORTHFORKER

Farm stand spotlight: Bayview Market and Farms

North Fork Open Houses: Five virtual listings to check out

WEATHER

There’s a chance of showers throughout the day today with a high near 68 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 62.

The sun likely won’t return until Sunday. High temperatures should be around 70 throughout the weekend.