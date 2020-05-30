Man who exchanged gunfire with police in Jamesport charged with assault, reckless endangerment

New York State Police blocking off Manor Lane at Sound Avenue at around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday. (Credit: Grant Parpan)

Charges have now been filed against a Jamesport man who fired a shotgun out his Manor Lane home toward police who were responding to a domestic incident Wednesday night, according to Suffolk County police.

William G. Klatt, 32, suffered a gunshot wound to the leg after exchanging gunfire with police and is now being charged with second-degree assault and first-degree reckless endangerment, police said.

Town police had been responding to a call for a domestic dispute and found Mr. Klatt barricaded inside the home, the chief said. While police spoke with his father, William J. Klatt, 60, the son fired multiple shots through an open window. He then exited the residence and approached police and his father with a shotgun, opening fire.

No officers were shot, but three officers were transported to PBMC for treatment of minor injuries, police said. William J. Klatt was also transported for minor injuries.

Mr. Klatt was arraigned in Riverhead Town Justice Court Friday. Judge Lori Hulse granted him bail of $25,000 cash or $50,000 bond. He remains in custody at Peconic Bay Medical Center and is due back in Suffolk County Court June 1. The judge also ordered a psychiatric evaluation.