Blotters: Scam attempts and counterfeit money in police reports

Reports of scam attempts and counterfeit money were prevalent in Riverhead Town last week, according to town police reports.

• A Riverhead woman told police last Wednesday that someone tried to scam her through an email, by attempting to make her send bitcoin to correct a matter, according to police. The incident was documented for informational purposes, police said.

• An Aquebogue woman told police Friday that she was scammed out of more than $100,000. Police did not release specifics of the scam. The incident is being investigated by the detective division, according to police.

• Two women allegedly tried to pass counterfeit money Monday night at Lenny’s Pizza in Jamesport. The woman left in a black Audi after the money was rejected, according to police.

• A counterfeit $100 bill was recovered at Domino’s pizza on Route 58 Monday night, according to police.

• “Fraudulent” money also was reported to have been found at Breitenbach Farms on Main Road in Aquebogue Tuesday morning, according to police.

• A Riverhead man told police Friday afternoon that an unknown person deposited a $9,900 check written to him in his Chase bank account, according to police. Additional information was not available.

• Tamara Carter, age and address unavailable, was charged with driving while ability impaired by drugs and seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance Saturday afternoon on East Main Street.

• Assorted tools were reported stolen from a shed and a truck on Ostrander Avenue Friday afternoon. The stolen items were valued at about $2,500, according to police.

• Two RedMax backpack leaf blowers were reported stolen from the rear porch of a home on Hamilton Avenue Friday morning about 7 a.m. The approximate value of the stolen items was $600, according to police.

• Police received a complaint last Wednesday afternoon that three men were in violation of social distancing practices at Stotzky Park. An officer asked the three men to leave the park and they did.

• Southampton police arrested a couple on drug charges in Flanders Saturday.

Police said they approached a vehicle at the end of Evergreen Road around midnight after a report of suspicious activity. According to a police report, an officer found the driver, Juan Curup, 29, and passenger, Brianna Phillippe, 24, in the car.

Once they exited the vehicle, police recovered an unspecified amount of cocaine inside a tin foil package from the floor, officials said.

Both were charged with one count of seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.