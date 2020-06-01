Peaceful protests held in Riverhead, wax center approved for Route 58
NEWS
Coronavirus on North Fork: Live Updates
‘Enough with the senseless violence.’ As nation grapples with tragedy, protesters in Riverhead fight for change
County adds security at Cedar Beach, where residents vow to monitor progress after years of overcrowding, litter
ZBA grants variance for European Wax Center to open on Route 58
Annual gala for North Fork Community Theatre to be held virtually June 12
Southold police officer’s retirement party — in violation of governor’s orders — a ‘punch in the gut’ for young friends who made sacrifices
PMBC CEO says elective surgeries will continue
NORTHFORKER
A flower truck sprouts its way onto the North Fork
Through Your Lens: Our favorite #northforker photos of the week
One Minute on the North Fork: Oregon Road
A message of hope spreads at White Flower Farmhouse in Southold
WEATHER
Expect mostly sunny skies today with increasing clouds and a high near 67 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 50.