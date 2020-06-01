Noel de la Motte of Jamesport died May 11, 2020, at Peconic Bay Medical Center in Riverhead. She was 77.

She was born Dec. 19, 1942, in Jamaica, Queens, to Charles and Anna (Koldrick) de la Motte.

Ms. de la Motte earned a master’s degree and worked as a music teacher in Plattsburgh, N.Y.

She is survived by her brother, Charles, and her good friend Carol Grzywinski.

No services are scheduled at this time. Arrangements are in the care of Tuthill-Mangano Funeral Home in Riverhead. Online condolences may be left at manganofh.com.