Live: Democratic Congressional candidates debate issues ahead of June 23 primary

Democratic Congressional candidates (from top left): Greg Fischer, Bridget Fleming, Nancy Goroff and Perry Gershon.

Four Democratic candidates vying for the party’s nomination to challenge Republican Lee Zeldin in the 1st Congressional District will debate some of the key issues Monday evening.

The debate is behind held online via Zoom and broadcast live on Southampton Town’s SEA-TV YouTube channel. It it sponsored by the League of Women Voters of the Hamptons, Shelter Island and North Fork.

The candidates are County Legislator Bridget Fleming, who’s also an attorney; businessman Perry Gershon, who lost in the general election in 2018 for Congress; scientist Nancy Goroff, who was chair of the chemistry department at Stony Brook University and Greg Fischer of Calverton, a business strategist who is also running for the Riverhead School Board.

The debate begins at 7 p.m. and will be moderated by Cathy Peacock of Amagansett. After the live event ends, the video will be available again starting Tuesday.

The primary is June 23 and was pushed back from its original April date due to the coronavirus pandemic.

A second debate will be hosted at the same time next Monday with the Democratic Senate candidates.

Watch here: