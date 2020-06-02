Potato farmer who died of COVID-19 remembered, raceway cancels more events
The daily update is a podcast briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork.
Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Tuesday, June 2.
NEWS
Coronavirus on North Fork: Live Updates
DeWitt Warner, 96, was potato farmer and more
Riverhead Raceway’s schedule canceled through June
Watch: Democratic Congressional candidates debate issues ahead of June 23 primary
THE SUFFOLK TIMES
Public hearings on Greenport Village noise code, wetlands permit to be held online
Retired sergeant defends ‘private family gathering;’ frustrated residents say they asked police to ‘shut the party down’
NORTHFORKER
Winery spotlight: Lieb Cellars and Bridge Lane Wines
North Fork Dream Home: Ivy-covered industrial loft in Greenport Village
WEATHER
Expect partly sunny skies today and a high near 71 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 57 with a chance of showers.