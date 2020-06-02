Flanders man charged in robbery after victim chases him down

A Flanders man, who stole cash and a tablet from the backpack of another man, was arrested after his victim chased him down Monday night, Southampton Town police said.

Rony Geovanny Bonilla-Morales, 27, of Flanders was charged with third-degree robbery following his arrest around 9 p.m. Monday.

Police said Mr. Bonilla-Morales forcibly removed a backpack from a man he knew while they were on Maple Avenue in Flanders, taking the items.

The victim ran him down and called police. Both the Southampton Town police and a K9 unit from the New York State police responded to the scene.

Mr. Bonilla-Morales is expected to be arraigned Tuesday at Southampton Town Justice Court.