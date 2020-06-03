Investigation launched into response to cop’s party, fees to be waived for outdoor seating

The daily update is a podcast briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork.

Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Wednesday, June 3.

NEWS

Coronavirus on North Fork: Live Updates

Fees to be waived for restaurants seeking outdoor dining permits

Riverhead senior’s college admission, athletic scholarship rescinded after racist social media post

Town may use escrow money to hire accounting firm to inspect CAT’s finances

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Chief confirms investigation into handling of cop’s retirement party; councilwoman says officers felt ‘untouchable, privileged’

Two local events planned Wednesday in the wake of George Floyd’s death

Southold seniors celebrated with parade: Photos

NORTHFORKER

10 Things to do across the North Fork in June

New Argentinian steakhouse opens in Riverhead

WEATHER

Severe thunderstorms are in the forecast today with a high near 75 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 61.