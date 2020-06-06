Police Blotters: DWI, petit larceny arrests

Amber McGlone, 23, address uavailable, was charged with driving while intoxicated and unlawful possession of marijuana Monday night on Elton Street and Ostrander Avenue in Riverhead, according to Riverhead Town police.

• Jermaine Crosby, age and address unavailable, was charged with petit larceny, a class A misdemeanor, early last Wednesday morning on Fanning Boulevard. He was processed at police headquarters and released on a desk appearance ticket, according to police.

Additional information was not available.

• A woman was seen stealing $900 worth of merchandise from Target on Route 58 Wednesday and then leaving in a older model Nissan sedan, according to police.

• A vehicle that had been reported stolen was located on Prospect Place in Riverhead. Additional information was not available.

• A man removed several items from Big Lots on Route 58 last Tuesday night without paying, according to police.

• A red bicycle was reported stolen near Goldberg’s Famous Bagels on Main Road in Jamesport last Friday morning. The value of the bicycle was not known, according to police.

• A Riverhead woman told police Saturday morning that an unknown person used her personal information to open three Charles Schwab accounts in March.

• A woman told police Monday afternoon that someone stole her purse from her unlocked car at the Shop & Shop parking lot.

• Southampton Town police responded to a residence on Maple Avenue in Flanders after a man reported $1,500 missing from his wallet Sunday around 2 p.m.

When an officer arrived, the complainant told police he was sleeping on the floor with his friend and when he woke up, he noticed his wallet was on the floor with all its contents around it and missing cash, police said.

When the man confronted his friend, he ran out of the residence and left the area, officials said. Detectives are investigating the incident.

• A Flanders man reported an attempted scam to police last Wednesday around 5 p.m.

According to police, the man received a text message from an unknown person telling him that he had 24 hours to send a $1,000 check and threatening to release intimate photos of the man on Facebook.

Detectives were notified about the incident, a report said.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.