Two teenagers reported missing from Timothy Hill Children’s Ranch

Elijah Little, left, and Kleven Valle were reported missing from the Timothy Hill Children’s Ranch Sunday. (Photo courtesy of the Riverhead Police Department)

Riverhead police are asking the public to help locate two teenagers who were reported missing from the Timothy Hill Children’s Ranch.

Elijah Little, 17, and Kleven Valle, 15, were reportedly seen leaving the facility together at approximately 8 p.m. Saturday, police said.

Police believe the teens are in Nassau County, possibly in Hempstead.

Officials said the two left the facility on their own and no foul play is suspected.

Police described Elijah Little as a black male, six feet one inch tall and 180 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Kleven was described as a hispanic male, five foot four inches tall and 160 pounds with brown hair and eyes.

Anyone with information should contact Riverhead police at 631-727-4500, ext. 312.