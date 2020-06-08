Carolyn “Cally” Alar Schmersal Rhodes peacefully passed away in May 2020 with her children at her side. She was born in Riverhead, N.Y., in 1921 to Christopher and Gretchen Gaffga Schmersal.

Cally attended school in Riverhead and Cortland Normal School, where she majored in physical education.

In February 1948, Cally and Staff Sgt. Theodore E. Rhodes married at Grace Episcopal Church in Riverhead. They started life together as a military couple and were stationed first in the Philippines and then Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, before returning to Long Island to raise their family. Ted predeceased her in 1975.

Cally loved teaching and spent her career on Long Island teaching both first grade level and high school physical education. In 2003, she was inducted into the Blue Waves Hall of Fame for her exceptional athleticism.

After retirement in 1976, Cally moved to West Pawlet, Vt., where she was an avid golfer and gardener. She was known for refinishing beautiful antique trunks. She split her time between Vermont and Charlotte, N.C., moving to Charlotte full-time about 20 years ago.

Cally is survived by her three children, Marjorie Wilson, Constance Grady and Theodore N. Rhodes; five grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren. She is predeceased by baby daughter Carol, who was born in April 1953 and passed away in December 1953.

She is remembered as a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother with a feisty and independent spirit.

