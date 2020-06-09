A free sail for a local hero, Sheriff forming community advisory board

Layla Sailing owner Liz Gillooly said she has received inspiring stories of heroism as part of her business’ contest for a free sunset sail. (Madison Fender Photography, courtesy)

The daily update is a podcast briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork.

​Get the daily update delivered straight to your inbox each weekday morning by subscribing to our newsletter. Or listen through Apple Podcasts by subscribing to Closer Look.

Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Tuesday, June 9.

NEWS

Making a Difference: Local hero will win free sunset sail

Sheriff’s Office seeking candidates to join Community Advisory Board

Lavender by the Bay’s popular fields to remain closed to public

WATCH: Five Democratic state Senate candidates debate key issues in online forum

NORTHFORKER

Socially distance with a drive-thru animal tour at Spirit’s Promise

How gyms and members survived their adaptation to a virtual world

Winery Spotlight: Chronicle Wines

North Fork Dream Home: Bay views for days from this Cutchogue estate

WEATHER

Expect sunny skies today with high near 81 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 63.