Former Riverhead football star, Maysonet, named to Big South Conference All-Decade team

Miguel Maysonet carries the ball for the Pittsburgh Steelers during a preseason game against the New York Giants in 2014. (Credit: AP/Frank Franklin)

Just because Miguel Maysonet hasn’t played college football since 2012 doesn’t mean the accolades aren’t still coming in. The former Riverhead High School player, who went on to star for Stony Brook University, was named to the Big South Conference All-Decade team Monday.

Maysonet, one of three running backs named to the team, was an All-American and recent inductee into the Stony Brook Athletics Hall of Fame. He helped the Seawolves to three of their four conference championships — in 2010, 2011 and 2012.

In each of his three seasons with the team, Maysonet rushed for over 1,000 yards. With him in the backfield, Stony Brook made the first two national playoff appearances in its history.

Following his senior season, Maysonet received the prestigious Walter Payton Award, which goes to the most outstanding offensive player in the FCS. That season the two-time Big South Offensive Player of the Year ran for 1,964 yards (the 11th most in FCS history) while also becoming the conference’s all-time leader in touchdowns.

After college, Maysonet signed with eight NFL clubs, including the New York Jets, but never made it beyond a practice squad.

Maysonet had a celebrated high school career in Riverhead. In 2008 he received the Carl A. Hansen Award, which goes to the top player in Suffolk County. He was then named the Gatorade New York State Player of the Year in 2009.