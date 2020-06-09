James M. Slater of Riverhead passed away at the Kanas Center For Hospice Care June 5, 2020. He was 67.

He was born Feb. 23, 1953, to Constance Bobinski Pettit and Murray Slater. He graduated from Riverhead High School in 1972 and went on to New York Institute of Technology. He spent most of his career as a land surveyor.

Jimmy awed his family and friends with his artistic ability, earning awards from the Maryland Decoy Competition for his incredibly detailed duck carvings. He was an avid Yankees fan. He loved gardening, the outdoors and skiing with family.

Predeceased by his mother, father and stepfather, Robert Pettit, Jimmy is survived by his aunt, Diane Stark; and cousins, Barbara Woodhull (George), Diane M. Stark, John Stark Jr. (Jessica), Tracy Stark-James (Christopher) and Michelle Stark-Hulse (William).

A private burial service will be held Thursday, June 11. Funeral arrangements were entrusted to the care of McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home.

