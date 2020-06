Richard Allen Kowalski Sr. of Riverhead died June 3, 2020, at his home. He was 73.

He was born March 7, 1947, in Greenport, to Chester and Wanda (Hanko) Kowalski.

Mr. Kowalski worked for Suffolk County Vector Control.

He is survived by his wife, Deborah (Sassok); and his children, Richard Jr., William and Tina.

Services have not been scheduled at this time. Tuthill-Mangano Funeral Home in Riverhead assisted the family.