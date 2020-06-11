Phase 2 reopens North Fork businesses, county executive visits Riverhead

The daily update is a podcast briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork.

Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Thursday, June 11.

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

It’s Phase Two reopening day in Riverhead

As Phase Two begins, county executive visits Riverhead

Five Democratic candidates for New York State Senate vying to challenge GOP for seat vacated by Ken LaValle

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Southold Town hiring independent investigator to examine police response to cop’s party

Town hires consultant to assist in implementing new housing policy that prioritizes first responders

NORTHFORKER

Podcast: Outdoor dining has arrived

Team effort brings Di Fara Pizza pop-up to the North Fork

WEATHER

It’s expected to be breezy with a chance of showers and heavy rain at times today and a high near 75 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 60.