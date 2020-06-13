Blotter: Unlicensed driver arrested after found in possession of cocaine

Southampton Town police arrested Robert Detrick, 30, on drug charges in Riverside early Saturday.

After he was stopped for an infraction on Cross River Drive around 3 a.m., an officer discovered he was driving with a revoked license and has a warrant out in Southold Town. Police also said Mr. Detrick was in possession of cocaine.

He was charged with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and several violations before being turned over to Southold police, according to officials.

• A 32-year-old Riverhead woman was arrested under Leandra’s Law for allegedly driving drunk with a child in the car in Northampton last Tuesday. According to a report, police responded to a report of a single-car crash on Moriches Riverhead Road around 11:59 p.m. and determined the driver, Amanda Reichel, was intoxicated.

During the investigation, police said they learned there was a juvenile less than 16 years old in the vehicle at the time of the crash. Ms. Reichel was taken to police headquarters and the child was released to a parent’s custody, officials said.

Ms. Reichel was charged with aggravated driving while intoxicated, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and endangering the welfare of a child.

• A 25-year-old Hampton Bays man was arrested for DWI in Flanders early Sunday morning.

Police stopped Leandro Ramiriez-Gonzalez on Flanders Road around 5:46 a.m. after he was observed crossing the white dashed lines. He allegedly failed a preliminary breath test.

He was arrested and charged with aggravated DWI.

• A man and woman were arrested on drug charges following a traffic stop in Riverhead Sunday.

Police said Robert Blackmore, 52, of Riverhead was stopped on West Main Street after he crossed the solid white lines of the traffic circle on County Route 94 and it was determined that his license had been suspended 20 times.

Police also discovered a glass pipe and two packages of cocaine within the vehicle, reports said.

Mr. Blackmore and his passenger, Tanya Wigley, 50, of Ronkonkoma, were each charged with two counts of seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.

Mr. Blackmore was additionally charged with second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, police said.

• Two hens and a rooster were reportedly stolen from a Flanders Road residence Saturday around 8:35 a.m.

The caller reportedly told police that the coop fence was broken and the week prior, a neighbor had threatened to kill the chickens. Police have not made any arrests in connection to the incident.

• Police arrested Eddie Buckley, 64, of Riverside on drug charges Saturday.

According to a report, police stopped Mr. Buckley on his bicycle for riding without lights or reflectors on Pine Street around 11:45 p.m. He was found to be in possession of two knotted plastic bags containing crack cocaine and was charged with third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell and fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, police said.

• Police were called to Vail Avenue in Riverside last Thursday after a man was reportedly slashed by another man.

The victim told police that three men in a car stopped in front of him and one of them got out of the vehicle and slashed him with a knife around 11:30 p.m.

According to police, the victim was “highly intoxicated and uncooperative” and unable to provide a description of the car or the people inside.

Detectives canvassed the area but did not locate any suspects; the victim was taken to Peconic Bay Medical Center by Flanders Ambulance.

• A Flanders man who stole cash and a tablet from the backpack of another man was arrested after his victim chased him down last Monday night, Southampton Town police said.

Rony Geovanny Bonilla-Morales, 27, of Flanders was charged with third-degree robbery following his arrest around 9 p.m. Monday.

Police said Mr. Bonilla-Morales forcibly removed a backpack from a man he knew while they were on Maple Avenue in Flanders. The backpack reportedly contained $800 in cash and a Samsung tablet.

The victim ran him down and called police. Both the Southampton Town police and a K-9 unit from the New York State police responded to the scene.

• Police arrested Dedra Trent, 46, of Riverhead last Thursday for driving with a suspended license in Flanders.

She was released on an appearance ticket, police said.

• A woman told Riverhead Town police Sunday afternoon that a peacock owned by her neighbor damaged her car on Route 25 in Calverton.

• Lee Ragland, 33, of Riverhead was charged with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance following his arrest at the Stop and Go Mini Mart on West Main Street last Wednesday afternoon, according to Riverhead police.

Additional information was not available.

• A 2002 Lexus was reported stolen from the driveway of a home on Oakland Drive West Monday morning. The keys were left in the car, according to police.

• A television valued at $799 was reported stolen from Walmart on Route 58 last Thursday afternoon.

• An unknown man removed a backpack blower valued at $499 from Lowe’s on Route 58 last Thursday afternoon.

• Two men took $300 cash from a man on Route 58 and fled northbound on Manor Road in a grey Toyota, according to police. Additional information was not available.

• An unknown person broke the rear glass door at Peconic Crossing on West Main Street Friday morning, according to police.