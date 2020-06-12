Riverhead Town Hall to reopen on limited basis next week

With Phase 2 of the NY Forward plan underway, Riverhead Town Hall will reopen to the public on a limited basis, officials announced Thursday.

Only one person will be allowed at a time per department on a first come, first serve basis beginning Monday. Visitors will check in at the information desk where there will be an identification and wellness check.

Masks will be required and one will be issued if needed. Visitors will be issued a label that designated their destination within Town Hall. Only one visitor will be in the main lobby at a time. A desk officer will coordinate entry.

Any appointments made with the department have to be coordinated with the desk officer.

Additional town facilities opening on limited basis are:

• Building/Planning

• Recreation office at Stotzky Park with walk-up service only

• Police Department

• The Justice Court clerk’s office will open Friday for transactions only.

Other town facilities such as the highway department, municipal garage, water district, sewer district and Town Hall West remain closed to the public.

Additionally, Town park facilities will remain closed through June 30. Those include:

• baseball/softball fields

• basketball courts

• bathrooms

• concessions

• soccer fields

• hockey rink

• playgrounds and skatepark

The following facilities remain open and require face coverings and safe distancing rules be followed through June 30:

• Beach parking lots and designated beach permit only parking areas.

• Beaches

• Dog parks

• Recreational trail at EPCAL

• Open space/park areas, including Ammann Park, Bayberry Park, Grangebel Park, John Lombardi Park, Miamogue Point Park, the Sound Avenue Nature Preserve and Stotzky Park.

Additional information can be found here.

The most recent data from the state Department of Health shows there have been 715 positive COVID-19 cases in Riverhead Town.