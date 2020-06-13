The Suffolk County Board of Elections is offering early voting sites, beginning Saturday June 13, at two locations in Riverhead and Southold.

The sites — the Riverhead Senior Center at 60 Shade Tree in Aquebogue and the Southold Senior Center at 750 Pacific St., in Mattituck — will allow for early voting up to the June 23 primary. The hours at both locations for June 13 are 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Registered voters can place their vote at any of the locations throughout Suffolk County during the early voting period, which ends June 21.

The New York State Board of Elections had originally canceled the Democratic presidential primary due to concerns about the coronavirus, but a judge reinstated it. Joe Biden is the presumptive nominee.

There are local primaries are well on the Democratic side for Congress, State Senate and Assembly.

Early voting began for the first time in New York in the 2019 general election.

For additional information, go to: https://voterlookup.elections.ny.gov.