Nominees announced for virtual Teeny Awards scheduled for July 23
The nominees for the 18th annual Teeny Awards — a virtual event due to the coronavirus pandemic — were announced Sunday afternoon on a Facebook and Instagram Live video.
The awards will presented July 23, minus the normal red carpet. Christiaan Padavan, a musician and radio personality from Hampton Bays who was on “American Idol” last year, will host the livestream.
Mr. Padavan and Teeny Awards coordinate Kasia Klimiuk read the nominees Sunday.
“To all of our seniors, we’re doing a special senior tribute in our program and at the ceremony, so we need photos of you guys,” Ms. Klimiuk said during Sunday’s announcement. Submissions can be made to [email protected] or on Instagram.
The schools closed in mid-March, some performances were ultimately canceled. So the Teeny Awards is planning to showcase some of those with virtual performances. The first one is Thursday, via Zoom and streamed on Facebook. The performances will be held each Thursday.
East End Arts has run the Teeny Awards since 2002 and the program recognizes theater students across the East End of Long Island. There are 18 schools participating in 2020.
This year’s Judges’ Choice Award goes to Southold High School for “I’ve Decided to Marry You” from “A Gentleman’s Guide to Love & Murder.” The award is chosen by the judges “for a particular scene, musical number, dance number, ensemble effort or group that the judges feel stands out enough to warrant the special recognition.”
The rest of the nominees are listed below. See more details here.
PLAY
LEAD MALE IN A PLAY
Yanni Bitis, Pierson-Sag Harbor
Benjamin Giordano, Rocky Point
Josh Kaplan, Westhampton Beach
Mike Marziliano, Bellport
Liam Sproul, Port Jefferson
Nick Vicinanza, Southold-Greenport
LEAD FEMALE IN A PLAY
Kyla Andreas, Longwood
Sophie Cline, Westhampton Beach
Jacquelyn Constantine, Southold-Greenport
Gaylin Davey, Pierson
Molly Lambert, Rocky Point
AutumnMargaret Walthers, Bellport
SUPPORTING MALE IN A PLAY
Quinn Bruer, Southold-Greenport
Thomas Gallagher, Longwood
Ian Hubbard, Hampton Bays
Simon Mraz, Southold-Greenport
Thomas Schiavoni, Pierson
Reese Springer, Hampton Bays
SUPPORTING FEMALE IN A PLAY
Molly Brennan, Westhampton Beach
Eva Doyle, Pierson
Jade McGarrity, Port Jefferson
Allie O’Connor, Hampton Bays
Alison Pensa, Hampton Bays
Maren Taylor, Longwood
MUSICAL
LEAD MALE IN A MUSICAL
Andrew Bova, Miller Place
Colin Freedman, East Hampton
Michael Marziliano, Bellport
Simon Mraz, Southold
Steven Rosche, Center Moriches
Jacob Schiavone, Riverhead
LEAD FEMALE IN A MUSICAL
Megan Duffy, Mattituck
Lily Kutner, Riverhead
Caroline O’Dea, Center Moriches
Silvia Rackwitz, Southold
Juliet Rand, Southold
Abby Tyler, Mattituck
SUPPORTING MALE IN A MUSICAL
Landon Bennett, Southold
Jack Burkhardt, Bellport
Kevin Chabla, East Hampton
TJ LeClaire, Center Moriches
Isaiah Mraz, Southold
Troy Sica, Bellport
SUPPORTING FEMALE IN A MUSICAL
Emma Butler, Bellport
Julianne Donohue, Miller Place
Sarah Jordan, Riverhead
Madison Kelly, Riverhead
Hailey Nitti, Riverhead
Dana Treadwell, Riverhead
OUTSTANDING PERFORMER IN A PLAY OR MUSICAL
Gabbi Bush, Rocky Point
Max Eberle, East Hampton
Olivia Galway, Westhampton Beach
Joseph Miletti, Miller Place
Violet Rand, Southold
Katie Russell, Southold
Aukai Young, Mattituck
OUTSTANDING CHOREOGRAPHY
Naomi Cichanowicz, Violet Rand, Katie Russell, Southold
Savanna Kelly, Mattituck
Lily Kutner, Riverhead
Haily Nitti, Riverhead
Shea Rodriguez, Southampton
OUTSTANDING POSTER DESIGN
Jaden Jacino, Westhampton Beach
Ella Neese, Southold
Julia O’Malley, Longwood
Judith Quiroga, East Hampton
Morgan Watrous, Bridgehampton
Riley Watson, Rocky Point