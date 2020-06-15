Nominees announced for virtual Teeny Awards scheduled for July 23

Riverhead students at the 2019 Teeny Awards. This year’s event will be held virtually. (file photo)

The nominees for the 18th annual Teeny Awards — a virtual event due to the coronavirus pandemic — were announced Sunday afternoon on a Facebook and Instagram Live video.

The awards will presented July 23, minus the normal red carpet. Christiaan Padavan, a musician and radio personality from Hampton Bays who was on “American Idol” last year, will host the livestream.

Mr. Padavan and Teeny Awards coordinate Kasia Klimiuk read the nominees Sunday.

“To all of our seniors, we’re doing a special senior tribute in our program and at the ceremony, so we need photos of you guys,” Ms. Klimiuk said during Sunday’s announcement. Submissions can be made to [email protected] or on Instagram.

The schools closed in mid-March, some performances were ultimately canceled. So the Teeny Awards is planning to showcase some of those with virtual performances. The first one is Thursday, via Zoom and streamed on Facebook. The performances will be held each Thursday.

East End Arts has run the Teeny Awards since 2002 and the program recognizes theater students across the East End of Long Island. There are 18 schools participating in 2020.

This year’s Judges’ Choice Award goes to Southold High School for “I’ve Decided to Marry You” from “A Gentleman’s Guide to Love & Murder.” The award is chosen by the judges “for a particular scene, musical number, dance number, ensemble effort or group that the judges feel stands out enough to warrant the special recognition.”

The rest of the nominees are listed below. See more details here.

PLAY

LEAD MALE IN A PLAY

Yanni Bitis, Pierson-Sag Harbor

Benjamin Giordano, Rocky Point

Josh Kaplan, Westhampton Beach

Mike Marziliano, Bellport

Liam Sproul, Port Jefferson

Nick Vicinanza, Southold-Greenport

LEAD FEMALE IN A PLAY

Kyla Andreas, Longwood

Sophie Cline, Westhampton Beach

Jacquelyn Constantine, Southold-Greenport

Gaylin Davey, Pierson

Molly Lambert, Rocky Point

AutumnMargaret Walthers, Bellport

SUPPORTING MALE IN A PLAY

Quinn Bruer, Southold-Greenport

Thomas Gallagher, Longwood

Ian Hubbard, Hampton Bays

Simon Mraz, Southold-Greenport

Thomas Schiavoni, Pierson

Reese Springer, Hampton Bays

SUPPORTING FEMALE IN A PLAY

Molly Brennan, Westhampton Beach

Eva Doyle, Pierson

Jade McGarrity, Port Jefferson

Allie O’Connor, Hampton Bays

Alison Pensa, Hampton Bays

Maren Taylor, Longwood

MUSICAL

LEAD MALE IN A MUSICAL

Andrew Bova, Miller Place

Colin Freedman, East Hampton

Michael Marziliano, Bellport

Simon Mraz, Southold

Steven Rosche, Center Moriches

Jacob Schiavone, Riverhead

LEAD FEMALE IN A MUSICAL

Megan Duffy, Mattituck

Lily Kutner, Riverhead

Caroline O’Dea, Center Moriches

Silvia Rackwitz, Southold

Juliet Rand, Southold

Abby Tyler, Mattituck

SUPPORTING MALE IN A MUSICAL

Landon Bennett, Southold

Jack Burkhardt, Bellport

Kevin Chabla, East Hampton

TJ LeClaire, Center Moriches

Isaiah Mraz, Southold

Troy Sica, Bellport

SUPPORTING FEMALE IN A MUSICAL

Emma Butler, Bellport

Julianne Donohue, Miller Place

Sarah Jordan, Riverhead

Madison Kelly, Riverhead

Hailey Nitti, Riverhead

Dana Treadwell, Riverhead

OUTSTANDING PERFORMER IN A PLAY OR MUSICAL

Gabbi Bush, Rocky Point

Max Eberle, East Hampton

Olivia Galway, Westhampton Beach

Joseph Miletti, Miller Place

Violet Rand, Southold

Katie Russell, Southold

Aukai Young, Mattituck

OUTSTANDING CHOREOGRAPHY

Naomi Cichanowicz, Violet Rand, Katie Russell, Southold

Savanna Kelly, Mattituck

Lily Kutner, Riverhead

Haily Nitti, Riverhead

Shea Rodriguez, Southampton

OUTSTANDING POSTER DESIGN

Jaden Jacino, Westhampton Beach

Ella Neese, Southold

Julia O’Malley, Longwood

Judith Quiroga, East Hampton

Morgan Watrous, Bridgehampton

Riley Watson, Rocky Point