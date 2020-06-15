Some youth sports to return next month, state approves police reforms

Jason Davis started for Riverhead.

The daily update is a podcast briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork.

Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Monday, June 15.

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

The Reopen Podcast: Flight from New York City has fueled the local housing market; what will that mean as the North Fork reopens?

Riverhead protestors take to Route 58 traffic circle with a call to end police injustice

Low-risk youth sports can resume in early July, governor announces

Governor signs bills aiming to address police misconduct following nationwide protests

Nominees announced for virtual Teeny Awards scheduled for July 23

Local nurse shares her story of giving birth during a pandemic

Board of Elections offers early voting sites in Riverhead and Southold

OPINION

Guest Spot: After 50 years, where are my former students now?

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Former schoolhouse on Oregon Road in Cutchogue destroyed by fire

Cutchogue Fire Department’s annual chicken BBQ canceled

NORTHFORKER

A new Southold farm stand brings new light to the North Fork

Through Your Lens: Our 10 favorite #northforker photos of the week

Felicia Explores: Trimble’s of Corchaug

One Minute on the North Fork: North Fork Flower Farm

In praise of Pét-Nats: East Enders are rediscovering an ancient method of bubbly

WEATHER

Expect sunny skies today and a high near 72 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 56.