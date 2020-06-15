Deadline nears for residents to share their vision for downtown through Pattern Book survey

Officials held a press conference in February at the Long Island Science Center. (Credit: Tim Gannon/file)

The deadline to submit answers to the second survey in conjunction with Riverhead Town’s Downtown Pattern Book project is 5 p.m. Monday.

The survey is available on the Town of Riverhead website.

The Town’s consultants, Urban Design Associates (UDA), have developed the second survey after receiving feedback from the first online survey and two public forums held in November and February.

The second survey is more specific and will guide the creation of the pattern book.

The pattern book will help drive development and commerce by providing guidance on the future of the Riverhead Downtown Business District, according to Councilwoman Catherine Kent.

Town officials say they encourage community input, and everyone’s opinions and ideas are welcome.

More than 1,200 participants completed the first survey in February. The results of that survey are available on the town’s website, listed under the documents discussed at the May 28 Town Board work session.