Bernard Langhorne Sr. died June 13, 2020, at Hamptons Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing. He was 80.

He was born April 23, 1940, in Cumberland, Va., to Andrew and Bertha (Goff) Langhorne.

He worked as a laborer for Local 66.

Family members said he enjoyed dancing, race cars and working.

Mr. Langhorne was predeceased by his son Ricky. He is survived by his wife, Eloise (née Langhorn), of Riverhead; his children Bernard Jr. of Mastic, Tara Lee of Riverhead, Chris Langhorne of Powhatan, Va., Charles Langhorne of West Virginia; his siblings, Sherman Langhorne, Anna Lee Harris and Tom Langhorne; eight grandchildren; and 16 great-grandchildren.

A funeral service will take place Saturday, June 20, at 11 a.m. at McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhead. Interment will follow at Riverhead Cemetery.