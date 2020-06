José “Pepe” Acosta of Aquebogue died June 14, 2020. He was 66.

Mr. Acosta was a longtime salesman at P.C. Richard in Riverhead.

The family will receive visitors from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, June 20, at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck, where funeral services will be held at 12:30 p.m., with Caren Heacock officiating.

Memorial donations may be made to North Fork Animal Welfare League.