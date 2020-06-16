John T. Schmitt of Mattituck died suddenly on Monday, June 8, 2020.

He was 56 years old.

John was born on March 18, 1964, in Huntington, N.Y., to Suzanne (née Muller) and Philip S. Schmitt. After graduating from high school, John joined the U.S. Navy, serving from 1984 to 1988.

Though beginning his career as a diesel mechanic and an HVAC technician in San Diego, Calif., John moved to Mattituck, N.Y., 25 years ago to be closer to his family.

Predeceased by his wife, Cynthia Caprise-Schmitt, John is survived by his parents, Suzanne and Philip Schmitt; his brother, Christopher Schmitt; nephew and niece Phillip and Faryn Schmitt; aunt Barbara Muller and uncle Donald Muller; and his partner, Leslie Anne Wright.

Though often fooling some with his “bad boy” demeanor, John will always be remembered by those who knew and loved him for his warm heart and generosity of spirit.

The family has chosen to remember John’s life privately at this time. A memorial service will be planned for a future date. Until then, memorial donations in John’s name to the following foundation would be much appreciated: LiveOnNY Foundation, 460 West 34th St., 15th Floor, New York, NY 10001, Attn: Heidi Evans, or liveonny.org/donate/donation.

DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck is serving the family.

