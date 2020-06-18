Riverhead school budget rejected, Little League to return

Riverhead Little League president Jeremy Savio says the season will now proceed starting in July. (Credit: Elizabeth Wagner/file)

Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Thursday, June 18.

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Closer Look Podcast: Sharing their stories amid a nationwide movement

Riverhead voters reject proposed $147 million spending plan

Summer season in ‘holding pattern’ for North Fork Little League

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Mattituck budget approved as Arslanian, Hoeg elected to Board of Education

Police: 3 juveniles rescued in the bay by bystanders

NORTHFORKER

Podcast: Northforker staffers talk weekend events

WEATHER

Expect decreasing clouds today and a high near 77 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 63.