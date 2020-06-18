Riverhead school budget rejected, Little League to return
The daily update is a podcast briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork.
Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Thursday, June 18.
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
Closer Look Podcast: Sharing their stories amid a nationwide movement
Riverhead voters reject proposed $147 million spending plan
Summer season in ‘holding pattern’ for North Fork Little League
THE SUFFOLK TIMES
Mattituck budget approved as Arslanian, Hoeg elected to Board of Education
Police: 3 juveniles rescued in the bay by bystanders
NORTHFORKER
Podcast: Northforker staffers talk weekend events
WEATHER
Expect decreasing clouds today and a high near 77 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 63.