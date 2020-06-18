Real Estate Transfers: June 18, 2020

Listings prepared for Times Review Media Group by Suffolk Research Service, dated May 2-8, 2020.

AQUEBOGUE (11931)

• Keller, G Trust to Terraciano, Anthony & Joan, 413 Peconic Bay Blvd (600-87-1-59.1), (R), $1,225,000

BAITING HOLLOW (11933)

• O’Donnell, J to Hughes, Edward, 1701 Bluffs Dr S (600-11.2-1-123), (R), $343,000

• Garrido, D & M to Kenney, Diane, 3202 Bluffs Dr S (600-11.2-1-166), (R), $426,500

CALVERTON (11933)

• Moore, J to Hewkin, Kevin, 34 Baiting Hollow Ln (600-40-3-13), (R), $615,000

• Wulforst, J to Anderson, Eric, 26 Timber Dr (600-97-2-22), (R), $364,000

• Kahn, A Trust & Lewin to Yakaboski and Sons LLC, 1807 Middle Rd (600-100-3-2.7), (C), $261,000

CUTCHOGUE (11935)

• Karolidis, S & R to Vaudo, Anthony, 2395 W Creek Ave (1000-110-2-8), (R), $755,000

EAST MARION (11939)

• Johnson, J by Executor to Robbins, Allbriton, 450 The Short Ln (1000-30-2-7), (R), $438,000

FLANDERS (11901)

• Coone, A by Referee to Valued Property Buyers Inc, 42 Old Quogue Rd (900-139-3-17.2), (R), $145,001

• Reid, J et al by Referee to Bank of America N. A., 80 Anchor St (900-142-2-22), (R), $485,764

GREENPORT (11944)

• Nicholson, B to Chausow, Robert, 495 Linnet St (1000-48-2-39), (R), $796,000

• Baiz III, C to Crossroads Atlantic LLC, 1435 Albertson Ln (1000-52-5-59.7), (V), $75,000

• Baiz III, C to Crossroads Atlantic LLC, 1435 Albertson Ln (1000-52-5-59.10), (V), $725,000

MATTITUCK (11952)

• Maul, G & M to Kalish, Jon, 2095 Elijahs Ln (1000-108-4-7.12), (R), $615,000

RIVERHEAD (11901)

• 177 Old Country Road to Plaza 58 Realty Inc, 177 Old Country Rd (600-84-4-37.4), (C), $825,000

• Sagendorf, Finlay & to Row In Oak LLC, 810 Roanoke Ave (600-126-2-25), (R), $350,000

• Kulp, D to Heitner, Gage, 275 Newton Ave (600-127-2-46), (R), $389,000

SHELTER ISLAND (11964)

• Klupka, J & L to Galasso, Jane, 9 Wheeler Rd (700-22-1-113), (R), $1,250,000

SOUTHOLD (11971)

• Rothman, R Trust to Alberts Corner LLC, 54100 Route 25 (1000-61-4-20), (C), $675,000

• Sutton, A & T to Antonison, Gregory, p/o 1160 North Bayview Ext (1000-78-9-54.2), (V), $231,000

• LaGrego, K Trust to Ruggi, Christopher, 5025 N Bayview Rd (1000-79-3-19), (R), $573,500

• Ford, P & A to Daccordo, Adam, 1450 Longview Ln (1000-88-4-43), (R), $661,000

WADING RIVER (11792)

• Drury, A to Twasutyn, Robert, 136 Beach Rd (600-26-3-49), (R), $350,000

• Schillmaier, I to Fischer, Ricky, 50 Breezy Point Rd (600-34-1-6), (R), $392,000

• Longo, J & G to Carbone, Joseph, 79 Josephine Dr (600-114-1-3), (R), $435,600

(Key: Tax map numbers = District-Section-Block-Lot; (A) = agriculture; (R) = residential; (V) = vacant property; (C) = commercial; (R&E) = recreation & entertainment; (CS) = community services; (I) = industrial; (PS) = public service; (P) = park land; as determined from assessed values in the current tax rolls.)