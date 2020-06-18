Rebecca C. Havens of Hampton Bays, formerly of Riverhead, died June 11, 2020, at East End Hospice Kanas Center for Hospice Care in Westhampton Beach. She was 66.

Born Dec. 2, 1953, in Riverhead, she was the daughter of John and Helen (Brown) Barnes.

Ms. Havens graduated from Riverhead High School and worked as a teacher’s aide with the Westhampton school district.

She is survived by her daughter, Rachel Ozdogru and Angela Havens, both of Shirley; siblings Sue Vega, Tim Barnes, Jack Barnes, Vicki Brown and Kim Barnes; and one grandson.

The family will receive visitors from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday, June 20, at McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhead. Cremation was private.