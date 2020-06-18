Irene Marshall of Mastic Beach, formerly of Riverhead, died June 17, 2020, at Westhampton Care Center. She was 94.

Born June 22, 1925, in Tuscaloosa, Ala., she was the daughter of Bill Duff and Murda Rich.

Ms. Marshall worked as housekeeper at the Salem County (N.J.) courts. She was a member of Open Arms Church in New Jersey. Family said she enjoyed fishing, cooking, singing and reading the Bible and she “always wanted to help everyone.”

Predeceased by her husband, James, and a daughter, Cynthia, she is survived by her children Minnie Walker of Virginia, Doris Sanders-Dacus of Riverhead, Helen Louise Boggs of Mastic Beach, Cressie Blakes of Riverhead, Deborah Collins of Florida and David Marshall and Felicia Pehlivan, both of Washington; siblings Gertrude Jones of Westhampton, Jean Broun of Virginia and Bill Duff of Florida; 28 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren; and 15 great-great-grandchildren.

The family will receive visitors at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, June 23, at McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhead, followed by a funeral service at noon. Interment will take place at Riverhead Cemetery.