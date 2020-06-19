‘Dine on 25’ may be coming to Riverhead, new contract for teachers

Guests at an Alive on 25 event in 2018. (Credit: Jeremy Garretson)

The daily update is a podcast briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork.

​Get the daily update delivered straight to your inbox each weekday morning by subscribing to our newsletter. Or listen through Apple Podcasts by subscribing to Closer Look.

Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Friday, June 19.

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Closer Look Podcast: Sharing their stories amid a nationwide movement

‘Dine on 25’ may replace Riverhead’s popular ‘Alive’ series this summer

Riverhead teachers union, BOE reach agreement on new six-year contract

Wading River couple has plans for drive-in movies at long-neglected site in Middle Island

Riverhead Town Board discusses radio problems ambulances have experienced

Riverhead Board of Education changes its mind and votes ‘yes’ on a tenure application

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Town officials to discuss beaches in special meeting

In letter to Southold Town Board, community leaders call for police reform

NORTHFORKER

Upcoming Greenport restaurant Demarchelier pops up at The Menhaden

Farm stand spotlight: Patty’s Berries and Bunches

North Fork Open Houses: 10 listings to check out for the weekend of June 20

WEATHER

Expect mostly sunny skies today with a high near 76 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 63.

Temperatures are expected to climb up into the 80s this Father’s Day weekend.