Blotter: Car reported stolen in front of Marcy Avenue home

An Aquebogue resident told police Monday that someone had illegally transferred $8,500 from the complainant’s American Express card to an unknown Chase account, according to police.

Additional information was not available and the case is still being investigated, according to police.

• A 2006 Honda Pilot was reported stolen from a home on Marcy Avenue in Riverhead Monday night, according to police.

• A woman told police Saturday afternoon that someone used personal information to purchase items from the Lowe’s store on Route 58, according to police. Additional information was not available.

• Stanley Bryant, age and address unavailable, was charged with second-degree perjury and third-degree falsifying an incident last Thursday morning at police headquarters. Additional information was not available.

• A six-foot “Coca-Cola” umbrella valued at $100 was reportedly stolen from Wading River Pizza on Route 25A in Wading River Saturday morning, according to police.

• An unoccupied car was seen rolling into a parked car in the Costco parking lot on Route 58 last Thursday afternoon, according to police. Additional information was not available.

• An unknown man was seen removing a package from the front steps of a home on Lincoln Street Friday morning, according to police, who said the value of the stolen items is about $100.

• Someone damaged the fire suppression unit at Larry’s Lighthouse Marina on Meeting House Creek Road in Aquebogue, according to police. The incident was reported last Wednesday.

• Southampton Town police arrested a 39-year-old Flanders man for DWI early Saturday.

According to a police report, Terrance Pope was stopped on Montauk Highway in Water Mill around 7 a.m. for driving the wrong way in the westbound lane. He was arrested and transported to police headquarters for processing.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.