Deadline extended to respond to Riverhead’s Downtown pattern book survey

A worker at the Riverview Lofts site in downtown Riverhead. (Credit: Grant Parpan)

The deadline to participate in the second community survey related to Riverhead’s Downtown pattern book project has been extended by a week, according to Councilwoman Catherine Kent, the Town Board’s liaison to its downtown revitalization committee.

The deadline for responses, originally set for Monday, June 15, has now been extended to Monday, June 22, at 5 p.m.

The survey is available on the Town of Riverhead website.

The second survey, Ms. Kent said, had not drawn the same level of response as the first one.

“Last time at this point, we had a lot more people that had weighed in,” she said. “I think there’s just a lot of distractions this time. People have a lot of things on their minds, and I understand that. But I do hope that they take this opportunity to weigh in and voice thoughts and concerns about our downtown.”

More than 1,200 people completed the first survey in February 2020. The results of that survey are available on the town’s website, listed under the documents discussed at the May 28 Town Board work session.

The entire project has been set back by the COVID-19 pandemic, officials said.

The pattern book aims to drive development and commerce in the downtown area by providing guidance on the future of the Riverhead Downtown Business District, according to Ms. Kent.

The town’s project consultants, Urban Design Associate, developed the second survey based on feedback from the first online survey and two public forums held in November 2019 and February 2020.