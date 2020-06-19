Police seek help locating 14-year-old who left Little Flower in Wading River

Riverhead Town police are requesting the public’s help to locate a missing 14-year-old boy who left Little Flower Children and Family Services in Wading River Thursday night.

Leo Hernandez is a 5-foot-6, white Hispanic, weighing 149 pounds. He has brown eyes, brown curly hair and a scar on his right wrist.

He was last seen wearing a tan hooded sweatshirt, gray shorts and blue sneakers. He left around 8:15 p.m.

Police said he may have entered a gray Audi and the destination is unknown. Police do not suspect foul play.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Riverhead police at 631-727-4500.