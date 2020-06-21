Suffolk reaches another milestone as COVID-19 hospitalizations decline to under 100

Total hospitalizations in the county have now dipped under 100. (Credit: Stony Brook University)

The number of COVID-19 patients in Suffolk County hospitals dipped under 100 for the first time since March 22, Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone said Sunday.

“This is a real milestone for us,” he said.

As the sharp rise in COVID-19 cases began at spring’s onset, the latest milestone came on the first full day of summer. The total hospitalizations was at 98 for the prior 24 hours, a decrease of eight from one day earlier, the county executive said.

“From that moment, three months ago until today, the entire season we have gone up this mountain, seen this surge and we’ve come down the other side,” he said. He added that the county is in a “far, far different place” compared to early spring and he said “we are determined to have a great summer, even with COVID-19 here.”

For long stretches earlier in spring, the number of COVID-19 patients in Suffolk hospitals was hovering above 1,500. Across the state, the number of patients hospitalized fell to 1,142. That number had topped 18,000 during the peak of the crisis in April.

“On the first full day of summer, this truly is a different season now,” Mr. Bellone said.

There was one additional fatality reported in Suffolk linked to COVID-19 in the past 24 hours. There were 15 fatalities in New York.

Mr. Bellone said the number of people in the county who tested positive in the last 24 hours was slightly up compared to recent days. There were 64 new positive tests, up from around 40. He said the goal is to maintain fewer than 100 new infections per day, so the slight uptick from one day’s numbers was not a cause for concern.

Long Island is scheduled to begin Phase 3 of reopening Wednesday, which will allow restaurants to resume limited indoor service and personal care services, such as spas, massage services and tattoo parlors, to resume.