Suffolk reaches milestone in COVID-19 recovery, Riverhead’s Latin program in jeopardy
Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Monday, June 22.
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
Closer Look Podcast: Sharing their stories amid a nationwide movement
Suffolk reaches another milestone as COVID-19 hospitalizations decline to under 100
Riverhead Raceway announces plans to start its 70th season later this summer
Future of Riverhead School District’s Latin program remains uncertain
Deadline extended to respond to Riverhead’s Downtown pattern book survey
Landmark Supreme Court ruling to affirm LGBTQ rights included local connection
Making a Difference: Curbside pickups and online programming are among adaptations at local libraries
After 111 days, Gov. Cuomo signs off, saying ‘we have done the impossible’
THE SUFFOLK TIMES
A unique send-off for North Fork’s Class of 2020 at upcoming graduation ceremonies
Southold expects to receive $150K in funding to be used toward pandemic response
Greenport expands ‘parklet’ areas to parts of Front and Main streets
NORTHFORKER
Outdoor dining is about to get a whole lot better in these North Fork downtowns
One Minute on the North Fork: Lewin Farms Strawberry Field
The unending allure of Nassau Point
Through Your Lens: Our 10 favorite #northforker photos of the week
Orenda to add metalsmithing, bead-wrapping classes and more
WEATHER
Expect sunny skies today with a high near 80 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 66.