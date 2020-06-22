Route 58 gas station sells winning lotto ticket worth $10.6K

A winning Take 5 lottery ticket worth more than $10,000 was sold at a Route 58 gas station in Riverhead, the New York Lottery announced Monday.

The ticket was sold at Speedway, located at 870 Old Country Road, and the winner will receive $10,686.50. It was one of five winning tickets that all had the correct five numbers when the drawing took place Sunday night.

Two additional top prizes were sold in Amityville, another in Brooklyn and one in Queensbury.

The winning numbers were: 2, 10, 13, 20, 21.

Tickets may be cashed up to one year from the date of the drawing.

There were 218 winners of the second prize of $367.50.