Riverhead resident Harvey Allen Feit died June 20, 2020, at age 77.

Born Jan. 15, 1943, he was the son of Benny and Rose (Garonzik) Feit.

Mr. Feit was a professor at Suffolk County Community College and a U.S. Navy veteran.

He is survived by his wife, Deborah Becker; children, Matthew, Jonathan and Leor; stepchildren, Miranda and Allyson; and six grandchildren.

Services were private. Arrangements were in the care of Tuthill-Mangano Funeral Home in Riverhead.