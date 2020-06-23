Natalie Ann Keller-Schoen of Riverhead died June 20, 2020, at her daughter’s residence in Riverhead. She was 75.

She was born in Southampton Aug. 24, 1944, to Joseph A. and Natalie L. (Punda) Keller.

She graduated from Riverhead High School in 1962 and attended phlebotomy school.

Ms. Keller-Schoen worked as parish secretary for St. Agnes R.C. Church in Greenport for five years.

She was a member of the Riverhead Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary. Family members said she enjoyed walking on the beach and helping out at the St. Isidore R.C. Church food pantry.

Predeceased by her parents, Ms. Keller-Schoen is survived by her daughter, Laura J. Donohue; her sister, Marlene D’Apice of Florida; and grandchildren Kyle P., Kathryn R. and Sean J. Donohue.

Visiting hours will take place Thursday, June 25, from 3 to 7 p.m. at McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhead. A service will take place Friday, June 26, at 9:30 a.m. at St. Isidore R.C. Church in Riverhead, Father Robert Kuznik officiating. Interment will follow at St. John’s Cemetery in Riverhead.

Memorial donations may be made to East End Hospice.

This is a paid notice.