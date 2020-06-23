Audrey R. Bartlette of Riverhead died June 22, 2020, at Peconic Bay Medical Center. She was 77.

She was born in Virginia March 18, 1943, to Moses and Queen (Hobson) Taylor.

Ms. Bartlette worked as an assembler at Hazeltine.

Family said she enjoyed sewing, bingo, playing the daily numbers and bowling in a local league.

Predeceased by her husband, Russell, Ms. Bartlette is survived by her daughter, Sharon Bartlette of Middle Island; her sister, Shirley Winslow of Riverhead; and six grandchildren.

Visitors will be received Friday, June 26, from 11 a.m. to noon at McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhead. A funeral service will follow at noon at the funeral home. Interment will be at Riverhead Cemetery.