Arlene R. Bridges

Arlene R. Bridges of Southold died at home Monday, June 15, 2020. She was 85.

Arlene was born on May 2, 1935, in Bronx, N.Y., to Rose (Nevola) and Joseph Vorisek. On April 21, 1956, she married the love of her life, Robert J. Bridges, in New York City and together they had two children. They lived in Garden City, N.Y., for over 40 years before retiring and moving to Southold to be closer to their grandchildren.

Predeceased by her husband, Robert “Bob,” Arlene is survived by her children, Stacy Clausen (Jeff) of Southold and Mark Bridges (Peggy) of West Babylon; and grandchildren Robby Clausen, Kyle Clausen, Dylan Clausen and Andrew Clausen.

A private family visitation took place at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Southold. The Liturgy of Christian Burial was celebrated June 22 at St. Patrick’s R.C. Church in Southold, with Father John Barrett officiating. Private interment took place at Calverton National Cemetery.

Memorial donations in Arlene’s name can be made to Alzheimer’s Association, P.O. Box 96011, Washington, DC 20090-6011.

