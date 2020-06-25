Real Estate Transfers: June 25, 2020

Listings prepared for Times Review Media Group by Suffolk Research Service, dated May 9-15, 2020.

BAITING HOLLOW (11933)

• Boffardi, R & M to Bieber, John, 32 Fox Hill Dr (600-11.2-1-188), (R), $435,000

CUTCHOGUE (11935)

• Martinez-Fonts, A to Phillips, Bradley, 2495 & 2405 Vanston Rd (1000-111-6-6), (R), $865,000

EAST MARION (11939)

• Brown, T & Berry, M to Maffettone, William, 10120 Route 25 (1000-31-11-3), (R), $275,000

FISHERS ISLAND (06390)

• Bunting, A to Bunting Jr Trust, George, Private Rd & lot 11-1-007005 (1000-10-6-14.1), (R), $3,100,000

FLANDERS (11901)

• Kurbjuhn, K to Farrell, Megan, 80 Hart Ave (900-148-3-60.1), (R), $327,000

GREENPORT (11944)

• Dobler, M & M Trust to Vangelatos, Constantine, 68835 CR 48 (1000-33-5-15), (R), $650,000

• Vullo, L to Geroulanos, John, 1980 August Ln (1000-53-6-46.7), (R), $1,200,000

MATTITUCK (11952)

• Farley, L to Hoyer, Donald, 615 Sigsbee Rd (1000-143-2-12), (R), $616,250

ORIENT (11957)

• Narrow King LLC to Richards, Adam, 2720 King St (1000-26-3-7), (R), $960,000

RIVERHEAD (11901)

• Kaplan, S to Composto, Joseph, 69 Starflower Row (600-18-5-6), (R), $310,000

• Monroe, C by Executor to Perea, Wayne, 63 Goose Neck Ln (600-82.1-1-63), (R), $395,000

• Yakaboski, A & Brandt, C to Suruy Cojon, Jose, 1125 Ostrander Ave (600-104-1-28), (R), $339,900

SHELTER ISLAND (11964)

• Bogart, N Trust to Lange, Kristina, 82 Smith St (700-18-3-8.1), (R), $535,000

• Lange, R & K & S to Pappas Family Trust, 2 Wheeler Rd (700-22-1-96), (R), $850,000

SOUTH JAMESPORT (11970)

• Levitt, A & Bowles, M to Manhasset Ave. Realty LLC, 83 Morningside Ave (600-89-1-18), (R), $995,000

SOUTHOLD (11971)

• Schneider, J Trust to Lajda, Ronald, 2555 Youngs Ave (1000-63.2-1-27), (R), $360,000

• Smith, M to Nani, Michael, 290 Grigonis Path (1000-70-3-9), (R), $472,000

• Horton, P Trust to Zuhoski LLC, 27500 CR 48 (1000-85-1-4), (V), $925,000

(Key: Tax map numbers = District-Section-Block-Lot; (A) = agriculture; (R) = residential; (V) = vacant property; (C) = commercial; (R&E) = recreation & entertainment; (CS) = community services; (I) = industrial; (PS) = public service; (P) = park land; as determined from assessed values in the current tax rolls.)